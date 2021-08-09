Tune In: Beau Young Prince Drops The Official Video For His Single ‘400 Gas’

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

‘Groovy God’ Beau Young Prince is back with a new visual for his single “400 Gas.” It’s perfect timing for the up-and-coming artist, who’s recently ventured into the cannabis industry.

Directing the clip himself, under the moniker ‘Beau Tarantino,’ he says he wanted to deliver a single his fans could feel. “I wanted to make something that hit real hard and that I could perform on the road,” he explained via press release. “It’s relatable and if you like to roll up like me, then you know what I mean when i say ‘I just spent 400 on some gas.’ It’s not to be taken literal, but the listeners feel me.”

“I just spent 400 on some gas/Sped off in my whip, hope I don’t crash/Broke my neck ’cause she had hella ass/Label hit my phone, they need a smash,” he raps. Tune into the official visual below.

Beau Young Prince is working his way to the top of the entertainment industry and has made amazing strides thus far. As mentioned in our May 2021 interview, Prince has credits on soundtracks for several blockbuster films — Coming 2 America, Yes Day, and The Hate U Give, to name a few. In fact, his song “Let Go,” featured in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, earned him a Grammy nomination and went 2x platinum earlier this year.

Stay tuned for more from the rising star and let us know what you think about his latest offering!

