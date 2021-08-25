‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer Shatters Record Previously Held By ‘Avengers: Endgame’ [Details]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Months away from the film’s actual release date, Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is already doing numbers. We have to say, we’re not all that surprised.

According to widespread reports, the upcoming superhero movie’s official teaser trailer now boasts the most global views within a 24 hour-span of its release. In total, the Spider-Man: No Way Home clip garnered 355.5 million views in one day, which reportedly beats the Avengers: Endgame trailer by a long shot (289 million views).

“After dropping the teaser at CinemaCon and on social media Monday night, the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home racked up an-all time viewership record of 355.5 million global views in its first 24 hours, blowing away the previous record holder, Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, which drove 289M views. Simply, wow,” Deadline reported today, August 25. “Globally, the No Way Home teaser trailer generated the largest 24-hour social media conversation volume of all-time with 4.5M mentions. Domestically, the trailer generated 2.91M mentions in 24 hours, ahead of Avengers: Endgame’s 1.94M mentions. In fact, in just 12 hours, Spider-Man: No Way Home’s teaser generated 1.96M mentions.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home. It sees Tom Holland return in the title role. Zendaya also reprises her role as MJ, Peter Parker’s girlfriend and classmate. Check out the official synopsis and trailer below if you haven’t tuned in already, courtesy of Marvel. The film hits theaters, exclusively, December 17.

“For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

Also On Global Grind: