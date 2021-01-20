Tom Holland Dishes On Auditioning For ‘Spider-Man’ (& It’s A Hilarious, Nerve-Racking Story!!)

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

In a recent interview for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Tom Holland described the hilarious way in which he found out he nabbed the role of Spider-Man.

Holland sat with fellow Marvel star Daniel Kaluuya to dish on their most recent movies, Judas and the Black Messiah (starring Kaluuya in the role of Black Panther Party chairman Fred Hampton) and Cherry (starring Holland as army veteran Nico Walker). When Kaluuya asked Holland how the Spider-Man movies changed his life, Holland talked about auditioning and how insane a process it was.

“There’s three stages of life changing. It’s weird. The audition process was horrible,” he said. “It was seven months of auditioning. I must’ve done six auditions, and they don’t tell you anything.” Though he’d completed screen tests with Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr., he hadn’t heard back and apparently, he eventually found out he got the role after searching social media.

“I type in ‘Marvel.’ I’ve still got the article saved on my computer,” he explained . “It said, ‘We would like to introduce our new Spider-Man, Tom Holland.’ I broke my computer, because I flipped it up in the air. It fell off my bed; my dog went nuts.”

“I ran downstairs. I was telling my family, ‘I got the part! I got the part!’ And obviously, that was right about the time when Sony had got hacked, so my brother, Harry, who’s quite tech savvy, was like, ‘No. There’s no way that’s real. They would have called you. They’ve been hacked.’ And then the studio called me and gave me the news. It was so bizarre how it happened,” he concluded.

Can you imagine?! Check out the official trailer to Cherry below, due February 26. Also, Holland is filming a third Spider-Man sequel currently, so stay tuned!

