LeToya Luckett To Play Jukebox’s Mom In Recurring Role On ‘Raising Kanan’ — Details On Her Character, Kenya, Inside

Raising Kanan is the latest series in the Power franchise to hook fans. Now, in an exciting update, Deadline announced LeToya Luckett, Omar Dorsey, Krystal Joy Brown, and Paulina Singer have been added to the show’s recurring cast.

For those who haven’t tuned in, the series serves at the prequel to Power, which starred Omari Hardwick, Joseph Sikora, Naturi Naughton, Lela Loren, and 50 Cent. Raising Kanan revolves around 50 Cent’s character, telling the story of the fictional kingpin’s childhood as well as the single mother who raised him and reluctantly introduced him to the drug game. Patina Miller is behind the powerful portrayal of Kanan’s mom, Raq, and we look forward to the addition of Luckett, who we anticipate will turn out to be yet another powerful Black woman character added to the franchise.

Luckett is no stranger to the small screen, most famously playing the ever sp scorned Rochelle Cross in the award-winning series, Greenleaf. Omar Dorsey, of course, stars in Ava Duvernay’s masterpiece, Queen Sugar. Check out the new additions’ character descriptions below.

Luckett will play Jukebox’s mother/Marvin’s ex, Kenya, who left her family when Jukebox was young to try and make it as a singer in Los Angeles. Three years ago she returned to New York and found God.

Dorsey is playing passionate businessman Cartier “Duns” Fareed, who is described as “handsome, charismatic, overflowing with confidence, and always dressed to kill.”

Brown is set to play Marvin’s anger management therapist, Renée Timmons. She can hold her own, so it looks like she’ll be the perfect person to help Marvin work through his issues.

Finally, Singer will play beautiful up-and-coming singer Zisa, who wants to make a name for herself under Lou and Crown’s music label.

