Watch Trailer: Season 3 Of Netflix’s ‘Sex Education’ Debuts This Month

Netflix’s popular show Sex Education is releasing season 3 this month. The streaming platform released the official trailer today (September 7).

Netflix confirmed the series return back in February 2020, but like most shows, the pandemic prevented its arrival. Around this time last year, the cast and crew isolated to film the show, with one crew member saying that the series had wrapped filming by March 2021, according to sources from Tech Radar. Finally, fans of the show can rest assured the show is back with another season of solving the school’s sex problems.

Sex Education notoriously follows the main character Otis, played by Asa Butterfield, who decides to share his insider knowledge about sex-related topics he’s learned from his open parents to improve his social status at school. He teams up with his smart and rebellious classmate Maeve, portrayed by Emma Mackey, to set up an underground sex therapy clinic where they answers questions and give advice regarding sexual health issues for their peers.

The show’s creator Lauren Nunn shared further developments for the show with The Hollywood Reporter, citing her excitement about the places she and the show’s writers could take the eclectic cast.

“These characters … they’ve got legs. I think I could do some more with them if we’re given the chance,” Nunn says. “[Netflix] is very supportive and really wanting us to tell the stories that we feel passionate about. It really feels like we’re all on the same page, wanting to make the same show.”

The British-based show offers a honest look at the problems teenagers often face, while many adults are still coming to terms with their sexually. It’s the open conversation and perspective made primarily by young, diverse talent both onscreen and off.

The progressives show is set to debut on Netflix September 17. So, look out Sex Education fans, because the hit show is almost here. Watch the official trailer below.

