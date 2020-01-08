Press Play: Leslie Jones’ Comedy Special, Netflix Drops ‘Sex Education’ Season 2 Trailer, & More

It’s official! Leslie Jones will have her own stand-up comedy special on Netflix. Due on the streaming service January 14, Jones is set to put some of her funniest life experiences on blast.

“Comedian, actress and Emmy Award-nominated SNL alum, Leslie Jones, is all about having fun,” the synopsis states, via press release. “Through the years that fun has encompassed wild times, crazy experiences, celebrity encounters and a few awkward mishaps. Now older, and enlightened, the comedian imparts her hilarious wisdom on all ages. Strap in, because you’re headed on a wild side-splitting ride from young adulthood to the present with Leslie Jones.”

ALSO: Greatness Begets Greatness | The Many, MANY Talents Of 8-Year-Old Blue Ivy Carter

Check out the trailer up top.

A new season for Netflix’s Sex Education is on its way!

ALSO: Saved By The Bell | 5 Fast Facts About Rising Star Josie Totah

The series follows high school kids who are dealing with the pressures of romantic relationships and sex. “Otis finally loosens up — often and epically — but the pressure’s on to perform as chlamydia hits the school and mates struggle with new issues,” Netflix writes in a short synopsis. Tune into season 2, January 17.

In case you missed it, disgraced athlete Aaron Hernandez also got his own Netflix special. The three-part docuseries will feature courtroom footage, Hernandez’s phone calls from prison, and more.

ALSO: Wait, Is Ghost Dead? The Newest #PowerTV Episode Has Fans Hella Confused

“As a gifted young football athlete from Bristol, Connecticut, Aaron Hernandez had capitalized rapidly on his promise, playing for a top tier college program before being drafted into the National Football League at the age of 20,” the synopsis states, via press release. “But in 2013, fresh off of a newly inked five-year, $40 million contract with the New England Patriots, Hernandez would become a household name for the most infamous murder case involving an American athlete since OJ Simpson. Hernandez’s trials for the brutal killing of Odin Lloyd and two Boston-area men yielded a Pandora’s box of secrets: a tumultuous and often abusive upbringing, a growing fascination with gang life, and other discoveries that painted a maelstrom of motivations behind his violent behavior.”

Watch the trailer above and tune in January 15.