Ballin’ Out In The Bahamas: Team Trilogy Takes Home The 2021 BIG3 Championship

The BIG3 Playoffs and Championship games were held at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas this year and Global Grind was on the scene covering the hotly contested matches.

The final match between The 3 Headed Monsters and Trilogy was a bit of a rematch since the two teams faced off in the BIG3’s first championship in 2017 (Trilogy also won that game, completing a perfect 10-0 season!). Coached by Gary Payton, the 3 Headed Monsters took an early lead — thanks largely to Kevin Murphy who ended the first half of the game with two three-pointers, putting the Monsters up 26-13 at halftime.

At halftime, Ice Cube performed his hit song “You Can Do It,” as rappers Jadakiss, Sheek Louch and Flavor Flav watched from their courtside seats.

For those not familiar with BIG3 basketball, check out a breakdown of the rules HERE.

Despite being down by as much as 16 points in the second half, Trilogy rallied back to close in on their opponents. Coached by Stephen Jackson, the team had a near-perfect second half, that included just one turnover while the 3 Headed Monsters had 13. Trilogy also outscored the Monsters by 18 points in the second half to secure their win. Amir Johnson scored 10 points and had 11 rebounds, while Jarrett Jack had 29 points, including his tie-breaker Taco Bell “Bring the Fire” one-on-one challenge shot, which pushed Trilogy ahead after being tied at 43 points all.

Jack, who was the league’s final Microsoft Player Of The Week, hit a three-pointer to win the game, making the final score 50-45 and earning his team The Julius Erving Championship Trophy. Trilogy is the first team to win two BIG3 championships.

“We’ve been saying all year this was the best BIG3 season yet and the Championship Game only proved our point. Trilogy and 3 Headed Monsters put on an incredible display for our fans, congratulations to both teams on special seasons. Now let’s see if Trilogy can be our first repeat champ in 2022,” said BIG3 co-founder Ice Cube during the post-game press conference.

Check out our pre-game interview with Ice Cube below:

