Netflix Unveils Official Trailer & Lineup For Star-Studded Global Fan Event ‘TUDUM’

This month, some of the biggest stars in the world will join the virtual stage for Netflix’s inaugural TUDUM: A Global Fan Event. Packed with worldwide talent, the event will feature exclusives from more than 70 of Netflix’s most-loved titles.
“On September 25, 145 of our biggest stars and creators from around the world — representing over 70 series, films and specials — will join the virtual stage for this exciting day full of exclusives and first looks,” the streamer announced via press release. “Inspired by the first beat you hear when you watch a show or movie on Netflix, TUDUM is our first-ever global fan event. Our goal is simple: to entertain and honor Netflix fans from around the world.”
The event will broadcast on Netflix’s Youtube channels worldwide. You can also watch on Twitter, Twitch, and Facebook. Get the full lineup of stars and titles below. The virtual livestream will begin at 12pm EST.
Talent:
-
Jennifer Aniston
-
Jonathan Bailey
-
Jason Bateman
-
Zazie Beetz
-
Halle Berry
-
Millie Bobby Brown
-
Manolo Cardona
-
Henry Cavill
-
John Cho
-
Lily Collins
-
Nicola Coughlan
-
Madhuri Dixit
-
Idris Elba
-
Nathalie Emmanuel
-
Kevin Hart
-
Chris Hemsworth
-
Dwayne Johnson
-
Jung Hae-in
-
Kai
-
Kim Hee-chul
-
Regina King
-
Nick Kroll
-
Jennifer Lawrence
-
Ralph Macchio
-
Jonathan Majors
-
Adam McKay
-
Caleb McLaughlin
-
Álvaro Morte
-
Elsa Pataky
-
Maite Perroni
-
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
-
Noomi Rapace
-
Adam Sandler
-
Matthias Schweighöfer
-
Maisa Silva
-
Lilly Singh
-
Zack Snyder
-
Song Kang
-
Alejandro Speitzer
-
Omar Sy
-
Charlize Theron
-
Kenjiro Tsuda
-
Finn Wolfhard
-
Wiliam Zabka
-
and so many more
Shows and Films:
-
Aggretsuko / アグレッシブ烈子
-
A Whisker Away / 泣きたい私は猫をかぶる
-
A Través De Mi Ventana
-
Arcane
-
Army of Thieves
-
Black Crab
-
Big Mouth
-
Bridgerton
-
Bright: Samurai Soul / ブライト: サムライソウル
-
Bruised
-
The Chestnut Man
-
Cobra Kai
-
Colin in Black and White
-
Cowboy Bebop
-
The Crown
-
Dark Desire
-
De Volta Aos 15
-
Don’t Look Up
-
Emily in Paris
-
Enola Holmes
-
Extraction
-
Finding Anamika
-
Floor is Lava
-
The Harder They Fall
-
Hellbound / 지옥
-
Heeramandi
-
Human Resources
-
Interceptor
-
Inside Job
-
La Casa De Papel
-
The Old Guard
-
Ozark
-
Maldivas
-
My Name / 마이 네임
-
New World / 신세계로부터
-
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie / 劇場版美少女戦士セーラームーンEternal: 前編・後編
-
Rebelde
-
Ritmo Salvaje
-
Red Notice
-
The Sandman
-
Sex Education
-
The Silent Sea / 고요의 바다
-
Soy Georgina
-
Stranger Things
-
Super Crooks / スーパー・クルックス
-
Ultraman
-
The Umbrella Academy
-
Vikings: Valhalla
-
The Witcher
-
The Witcher: Blood Origin
-
Young, Famous and African