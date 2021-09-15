Netflix Unveils Official Trailer & Lineup For Star-Studded Global Fan Event ‘TUDUM’

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

This month, some of the biggest stars in the world will join the virtual stage for Netflix’s inaugural TUDUM: A Global Fan Event. Packed with worldwide talent, the event will feature exclusives from more than 70 of Netflix’s most-loved titles.

“On September 25, 145 of our biggest stars and creators from around the world — representing over 70 series, films and specials — will join the virtual stage for this exciting day full of exclusives and first looks,” the streamer announced via press release. “Inspired by the first beat you hear when you watch a show or movie on Netflix, TUDUM is our first-ever global fan event. Our goal is simple: to entertain and honor Netflix fans from around the world.”

The event will broadcast on Netflix’s Youtube channels worldwide. You can also watch on Twitter, Twitch, and Facebook. Get the full lineup of stars and titles below. The virtual livestream will begin at 12pm EST.

Talent:

Jennifer Aniston

Jonathan Bailey

Jason Bateman

Zazie Beetz

Halle Berry

Millie Bobby Brown

Manolo Cardona

Henry Cavill

John Cho

Lily Collins

Nicola Coughlan

Madhuri Dixit

Idris Elba

Nathalie Emmanuel

Kevin Hart

Chris Hemsworth

Dwayne Johnson

Jung Hae-in

Kai

Kim Hee-chul

Regina King

Nick Kroll

Jennifer Lawrence

Ralph Macchio

Jonathan Majors

Adam McKay

Caleb McLaughlin

Álvaro Morte

Elsa Pataky

Maite Perroni

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Noomi Rapace

Adam Sandler

Matthias Schweighöfer

Maisa Silva

Lilly Singh

Zack Snyder

Song Kang

Alejandro Speitzer

Omar Sy

Charlize Theron

Kenjiro Tsuda

Finn Wolfhard

Wiliam Zabka

and so many more

Shows and Films:

Aggretsuko / アグレッシブ烈子

A Whisker Away / 泣きたい私は猫をかぶる

A Través De Mi Ventana

Arcane

Army of Thieves

Black Crab

Big Mouth

Bridgerton

Bright: Samurai Soul / ブライト: サムライソウル

Bruised

The Chestnut Man

Cobra Kai

Colin in Black and White

Cowboy Bebop

The Crown

Dark Desire

De Volta Aos 15

Don’t Look Up

Emily in Paris

Enola Holmes

Extraction

Finding Anamika

Floor is Lava

The Harder They Fall

Hellbound / 지옥

Heeramandi

Human Resources

Interceptor

Inside Job

La Casa De Papel

The Old Guard

Ozark

Maldivas

My Name / 마이 네임

New World / 신세계로부터

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie / 劇場版美少女戦士セーラームーンEternal: 前編・後編

Rebelde

Ritmo Salvaje

Red Notice

The Sandman

Sex Education

The Silent Sea / 고요의 바다

Soy Georgina

Stranger Things

Super Crooks / スーパー・クルックス

Ultraman

The Umbrella Academy

Vikings: Valhalla

The Witcher

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Young, Famous and African

