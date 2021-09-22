Tune In! Cris Streetz Drops New Visual For “Get It Str8” Feat. Jadakiss [Video]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Bronx rapper Cris Streetz joined forces with his mentor, Hip Hop legend Jadakiss, for his latest offering “Get It Str8.”

The MidKid6 and Martin Cruz-directed visual sees Cris in a few different scenes, at the strip club and in the hood with his team, as he sets the record straight about his pockets, the women he’s dealing with, and his position in the industry.

“Let’s get this sh*t straight, I dont f*ck with ya n*ggas/All around the world we stack them figures/Smoke big gas, your sh*t too lil,” the SoRaspy artist raps on the hook. Appearing on the second verse with the energy we know and love, Jada comes in strong with “I been getting money for a real long time/Hope you on your grind ’cause I’m still on mine/Yea I’m on top, but I’m still gon’ climb.”

Tune into the clip below and let us know what you think.

If you aren’t familiar with Cris Streetz, now is the time to get to know him and check out his music. While building his buzz on NYC radio, he’s worked closely with industry titans The L.O.X. & J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League. Not to mention, he and his producer Noc have had a strong 2021 with the release of their single “Deep Pockets” — a standout moment that has also highlighted all over Apple Music. Be sure to stay tuned and look out for Cris’ long-awaited debut album, No Apologies.

