Get Excited: Saweetie To Host ‘Filthy’ New Netflix Comedy Special, ‘Sex: Unzipped’ [Details]

In a press release that went out today, Netflix announced rapper Saweetie will host an all-new special on the streamer, titled Sex: Unzipped. The upcoming comedy special will focus on sex positivity, as Saweetie is joined by sexperts and ‘sex puppets’ who will discuss everything under the umbrella of sex and identity. Here’s an official synopsis, courtesy of Netflix.

“Saweetie will be joined by sex experts, talking heads, and a crew of sex-positive puppets who are representative of the broad spectrum of sex and sexualities that exist in real life to help address and describe some of the biggest myths, misconceptions, and experiences when it comes to sex and identity.”

Sex: Unzipped is due on Netflix next month, October 26. Full cast and crew information below, plus stay tuned for a trailer and more updates as those become available.

Production Company: Fulwell 73

Executive Producers: Ben Turner and Gabe Turner (Sunderland ‘Til I Die, I Am Bolt, Jack Whitehall’s Sporting Nation), and Emma Conway (Betty White’s Off Their Rockers, The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show)

Showrunner: Spencer Millman (Mighty Boosh, TV Burp, Man Down, The Inbetweeners 2)

Producers: Saweetie, Saima Ferdows – she/her (Channel Hopping with Jon Richardson, The Damned PES United), Neil Kirby – he/him (Tricked, Yes Chef), Theresa Marth (The Story of Dua Lipa 2054), and Matt White – he/him (Delete Delete Delete)

Consulting Producer: Brian Moses (Wild ‘N’ Out, RoastBattle)

Writers: Erika Ehler (Death to 2020), Steve Parry (Love Island: Aftersun) and Nico Tatarowicz (Murder In Successville)