Happy Birthday, King! Photos Of Michael Rainey Jr. Looking Like A Boss

Michael Rainey Jr. is doing his thing and today is his 20th birthday so we had to show him some love.

Michael took the reins from Omari Hardwick in a Power spin-off series after Omari’s character was killed off. We’re just three episodes in to Power Book II, also on Starz, and the show is already trending every weekend. Michael hit Instagram to celebrate his birthday, posting a photo of himself and a furry friend, and looking so carefree.

Join us in wishing the young king a happy, happy birthday.

More photos of him looking like a boss below and be sure to tune into Power Book II, also starring Mary J. Blige and Method Man, every Sunday.

