Rest In Peace: ‘Friday’ Legend Anthony Johnson Reportedly Found Dead

We are sad to report Anthony Johnson has passed away at the age of 56 years old.

Best known for his roles in Friday and the House Party franchise, Johnson was a comedian and actor whose specialty was drawing laughter from an audience. According to his nephew, he was found lifeless in a store, then later pronounced dead. “Johnson’s nephew tells us … A.J. was found lifeless in a store earlier this month in Los Angeles and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. So far, no cause of death has been released,” TMZ reports.

The Compton, California native achieved a ton over the years, having starred in some pretty classic films and television shows. Aside from his roles as E.Z.E. in House Party and Ezal in Friday, Johnson also appeared in B*A*P*S, Def Jam’s How To Be A Player, The Players Club, Menace II Society, and more on the big screen. In television, we saw him on Moesha, Martin, Malcolm & Eddie, The Jamie Foxx Show — the list goes on.

According to TMZ, Johnson was rumored to have been cast to reprise his role in the upcoming film, Last Friday.

As fans mourn his death and celebrate his life online, it’s being noted that some of the most quotable lines in the original Friday were Johnson’s. “RIP Anthony Johnson. He had more quotable lines in one movie than a lot of people careers,” @derekdukes tweeted, echoing the sentiment of many.

More tributary tweets below. May Johnson rest in peace.

