Respectfully Justin: Saweetie Talks Embarrassing Sex Moment, One-Night Stands, & “Broke” Men [Video]

In case you haven’t heard, Justin Laboy is moving on up.

The social media maven, most famous for his “Demon Time” Instagram Live sessions, has a new YouTube show with Diddy’s son, Justin Combs, where they continue to stir the pot between the sexes. Respectfully Justin premiered on Valentine’s Day and focused on a variety of hilarious topics from relationships and sex to money and fame. For their most recent episode, rapper Saweetie joined in on the fun — and things got a little spicy, especially because Justin Combs is (reportedly) her ex.

During their chat, Justin Laboy inquired about all kinds of mess, including the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened to Saweetie during sex, whether or not she’d ever had a one-night stand in college, if she would date a “broke” man, the craziest thing a man’s ever done to get back with her, and more. When the topic of college one-night stands came about, Saweetie (who allegedly dated Combs in college) made it clear she’d never had one. She emphasized being “FAITHFUL” and attributed her faithfulness to the fact that her zodiac sign is Cancer. Combs then chimed in saying Cancers “know how to to treat people” and bring the best out of you. Oop!

Most recently, Saweetie has been dating Quavo, though their current relationship status is unknown with recent reports stating they unfollowed each other on Instagram. Tune in to episode 2 of Respectfully Justin up top.