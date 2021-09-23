Who Ya With? “The Fumble” Weighs In On Thursday Night’s NFL Matchup

Janeé Bolden is Sr. Content Director of the Pop Culture Division at Interactive One. An avid reader and traveler, Janeé has a bachelor's degree in English with a minor in Africana Studies from New York University, where she also completed her MFA in Writing. A nomad by nature, Janeé lived in Alabama, Massachusetts, Iowa, New York, Los Angeles, Michigan and Florida before finally hanging her hat in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fall has arrived and the NFL season is in full swing. That means Thursday night football, are you ready?

While you get ready for tonight’s game, make sure to make note of the latest takes from our girl Jackie Rae at “The Fumble!” Today’s episode focuses on the Thursday night matchup between the Houston Texans and the Carolina Panthers. This week it’s looking like Houston we have ANOTHER problem. Tyrod Taylor is out at least three weeks after a week 2 hamstring injury. Let’s check out Jackie Rae’s analysis of how that will impact Thursdays game.

How do you feel about tonight’s matchup? Have you adjusted your fantasy squads accordingly?

