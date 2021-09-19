Ready For Some Football? Our Friends At ‘The Fumble’ Have Some Thoughts On Game Day !

Janeé Bolden is Sr. Content Director of the Pop Culture Division at Interactive One. An avid reader and traveler, Janeé has a bachelor's degree in English with a minor in Africana Studies from New York University, where she also completed her MFA in Writing. A nomad by nature, Janeé lived in Alabama, Massachusetts, Iowa, New York, Los Angeles, Michigan and Florida before finally hanging her hat in Atlanta, Georgia.

Are you ready for some football?

Football is back. What are you looking forward to, who do you want to see fail and, how do you think your team will do? Let’s talk about it right now! Our friends from at the Fumble have some questions and predictions after a crazy week 1 of the NFL season.

The Fumble’s Jackie Rae weighs in with high hopes for the New Orleans Saints, thoughts on DeShaun Watson and his legal woes and predictions for rookie QB Trevor Lawrence. There’s also plenty of talk about Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson and Jameis Winston.

Check out the episode below:

How are y’all feeling about what Jackie had to say?

Also On Global Grind: