Ready For Some Football? Our Friends At ‘The Fumble’ Have Some Thoughts On Game Day !

Are you ready for some football?

NFL: AUG 21 Preseason - Bills at Bears

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Football is back. What are you looking forward to, who do you want to see fail and, how do you think your team will do? Let’s talk about it right now! Our friends from at the Fumble have some questions and predictions after a crazy week 1 of the NFL season.

The Fumble’s Jackie Rae weighs in with high hopes for the New Orleans Saints, thoughts on DeShaun Watson and his legal woes and predictions for rookie QB Trevor Lawrence. There’s also plenty of talk about Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson and Jameis Winston.

Check out the episode below:

How are y’all feeling about what Jackie had to say?

Football , nfl , The Fumble

