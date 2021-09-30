Here For It: Regé-Jean Page Will Reportedly Star In Upcoming Heist Thriller For Netflix [Details]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Bridgerton fans, who were disappointed about Regé-Jean Page not being in season 2 of the hit series, will be happy to know Netflix just announced a new, exciting project starring the up-and-comer.

Page will reportedly star in a heist thriller, written and directed by Noah Hawley, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “The untitled project hails from writer-director Noah Hawley, the prolific TV creator known for Fargo and Legion. Hawley will produce via his 26 Keys alongside AGBO’s Joe and Anthony Russo and Mike Larocca. Page will executive produce with Angela Russo-Otstot. Plot details are being kept locked in the safe, but comes from an original idea from Hawley,” THR wrote in an article published this afternoon.

In a statement AGBO praised Hawley and Page as artists the company “greatly respects.”

“AGBO was originally founded to allow us to collaborate with artists we greatly respect and admire. We are very happy to continue to fulfill that pledge by supporting this new film from Noah Hawley and Regé-Jean Page,” said AGBO’s Larocca.

Regé-Jean Page stole hearts with his complex portrayal of the Duke of Hastings in Netflix’s period drama series, Bridgerton, last year. While discussing why he would not be in season 2, producer Shonda Rhimes explained that the story arc of Page’s character was originally only one season long. More on that here.

Join us in congratulating the rising star and stay tuned for his next offering.

