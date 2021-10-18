Fans Will Be Able To Watch Travis Barker Propose To Kourtney Kardashian On Upcoming Hulu Show [Details]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Is it just us, or are you really happy for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, too?

The reality star and famed Blink-182 drummer made national headlines over the weekend after Travis proposed and Kourtney said “yes.” Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans know Kourt has always been adamant about not jumping the broom when she was with ex Scott Disick, but it seems she’s ready to take the leap with her new man. You’ll recall The Real cohost Jeannie Mai sparked similar conversations when she and Jeezy announced they’re expecting their first child together (after Jeannie declined to have a child with her ex). Hey, love is love, amirite?

Now, after photos of Kourtney & Travis’ romantic engagement hit the internet and went viral, report state the proposal will air on the Kardashians’ upcoming Hulu show.

From TMZ:

“The Kardashian’s new project with Hulu has already scored a massive family life event thanks to Kourtney and Travis’ engagement, cameras were rolling for the special moment and celebration that followed with loved ones … TMZ has learned. Barker popped the question at The Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Montecito Sunday, and while it was mostly roses that surrounded the couple, cameras caught the moment too. We’re told immediately following the proposal, there was a dinner to celebrate which was filmed for the upcoming family show as well.”

Kourtney and Travis make such a beautiful couple and we’re just happy to see them so happy and supportive of each other. Stay tuned for more details on their epic, jet-setting, Rock n’ Roll romance.

Congrats!

ALSO: Had To See It To Believe It | The Most Viral Moments From The 2021 MTV VMAs