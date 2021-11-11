A Fashion Icon: Zendaya Is The Youngest Recipient Ever Of The CFDA’s Fashion Icon Award

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

Here is another reason why Zendaya is that girl. Fashion’s it girl became the youngest recipient ever of the CFDA’s Fashion Icon award.

The 25 year old actress attended the ceremony Wednesday night (Nov. 10) in New York, where she was awarded the Fashion Icon award. A major achievement for Zendaya as she became the youngest person to ever receive that honor. The 2010 recipient of the same award, supermodel Iman, presented the award to the young star last night.

Zendaya flaunted her custom Vera Wang outfit with luxurious diamonds and braids that swing passed her waist. She and her long time stylist Law Roach came together for yet another fabulous look. Whenever the young actress struts down the red carpet or graces a magazine cover, she knows how to work every single look.

The woman is undeniably fashionable and she was rightfully acknowledged that. Similar to her acting abilities, Zendaya is not afraid to take risks with fashion while adding a classic touch to bold new looks. She is a shining star.

Zendaya talks about how she views style in the InStyle November issue saying, “When I was 14 and at my first movie premiere, my outfit was a bunch of stuff that I had from Target. And I thought I was fly. I felt cool. To this day, I think that’s really all that matters. Then you know you’re doing the right thing.”

Zendaya is joined by past CFDA Fashion Icons including Iman, Naomi Campbell, Pharrell, Beyoncé and Rihanna.

Congrats, Zendaya for serving looks and being the youngest in charge! Take a look at her beautiful red look from last night below.

