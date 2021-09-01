Happy Birthday, Zendaya: 10 Of The Young Star’s Fiercest Looks [Gallery]

Sammy is an Atlanta Native placing her stamp on everything pop culture, through her digital content brand Sammy Approved TV. To some, Sammy is a creative storyteller dedicating most of her time to producing content and experiences that build conversation and community around music and pop culture.

It’s hard to believe Zendaya is only 25-years-old. The Emmy award-winning actress has accomplished so much already. We celebrate her birthday today (September 1) with a gallery of some of her best looks over the years.

Zendaya began her career as a child model and backup dancer before gaining notoriety for her role as Rocky Blue on the Disney Channel series Shake It Up in 2010. For over a decade, the actress has been seen in a number of roles onscreen.

The movie star is currently gearing up for a great birthday month with the release of Spiderman: No Way Home debuting on September 17. Zendaya also starred alongside John David Washington in Netflix’s Malcolm and Marie, which received stellar reviews from movie critics. She is the star of HBO’s hit drama series Euphoria, which fans are eagerly awaiting a return.

Despite the notion that young child stars have a difficult time transitioning into adulthood, Zendaya has continued to level up year after year. Aside from being breathtakingly stunning, she is just simply great at her job. The emotional depth she carries in her roles is always memorable onscreen. We are so proud of the legacy Zendaya continues to create for herself in entertainment and look forward to seeing what else the young star has in store.

Check out a gallery of our favorite Zendaya photos, where she’s serving fabulous, fearless and fierce.