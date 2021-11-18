Official Trailer: Jennifer Lopez & Colombian Icon Maluma Star In Upcoming Rom-Com, ‘Marry Me’

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

From Maid In Manhattan to Monster-In-Law, the world loves to see Jennifer Lopez in a romantic comedy. So, of course her latest romcom offering, Marry Me, has fans excited.

Starring Lopez, Colombian singer Maluma, and Owen Wilson, the upcoming film follows a famous power couple, quickly torn apart by infidelity. Here’s the official synopsis:

“Kat Valdez (Lopez) is half of the sexiest celebrity power couple on Earth with hot new music supernova Bastian (Maluma). As Kat and Bastian’s inescapable hit single, “Marry Me,” climbs the charts, they are about to be wed before an audience of their fans in a ceremony that will be streamed across multiple platforms. Divorced high-school math teacher Charlie Gilbert (Wilson) has been dragged to the concert by his daughter Lou (Chloe Coleman) and his best friend (Sarah Silverman). When Kat learns, seconds before the ceremony, that Bastian has cheated on her with her assistant, her life turns left as she has a meltdown on stage, questioning love, truth and loyalty. As her gossamer world falls away, she locks eyes with a stranger—a face in the crowd. If what you know lets you down, then perhaps what you don’t know is the answer, and so, in a moment of inspired insanity, Kat chooses to marry Charlie. What begins as an impulsive reaction evolves into an unexpected romance. But as forces conspire to separate them, the universal question arises: Can two people from such different worlds bridge the gulf between them and build a place where they both belong?”

Check out the official trailer below. The film is directed by Kat Coiro (Dead to Me, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and, in addition to her leading role, Lopez is serving as a producer.

Marry Me hits theaters on Valentine’s Day.