Rest In Peace: An Official Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed In The ‘Astroworld’ Tragedy

Travis Scott, Live Nation, and the other promoters for Astroworld Festival are facing billions of dollars in lawsuits after 10 people died during the fest’s Houston stop last month. Now, a coroner’s report has been released and it states ‘asphyxia’ as the cause of death for every concertgoer who passed. One young person also had drugs in his system, which the report lists as a contributory factor.

“The 10 people killed at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival all suffocated to death in a crowd surge that crushed their lungs, according to the medical examiner,” TMZ reports, adding “The info, released more than a month after the Houston tragedy lists each of the ten victims’ cause of death as ‘compression asphyxia.’ The report states each victim was pronounced dead at local hospitals. Only one of the ten had a ‘contributory cause’ to his death of the combined toxic effects of cocaine, methamphetamine and ethanol.”

According to the site, the investigation into “what failures led to those deaths” is still ongoing. However, the lawsuits that have been filed against Scott and Live Nation allege negligence and wrongful death. It also doesn’t help that there are videos of Scott and the concert crew doing little-to-nothing when the crowd screamed for help.

“Families of the victims from the show have mostly positioned their anger toward Travis, refusing his help even after he and his team had offered to help pay for funeral costs. It remains to be seen when Travis will return to the stage next, but reports say he’s already been pulled from Coachella,” TMZ notes.

Since that tragic night, Scott has spoken out, claiming he was not able to hear the audience’s cries for help. He also teamed up with government officials to organize a safety report “for city officials across the country to use moving forward when planning large-scale music events,” TMZ adds.

We will continue to keep you updated. Our prayers are with the victims of Astroworld Fest and their families.

