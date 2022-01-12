Check Out The Spicy New Trailer For ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Season 3

Susanna Osborne, more affectionately known as Sukii, serves as an Associate Entertainment Editor for iOne Digital. The Spanish Harlem native got her start in blogging back in 2010 when she began covering Hip Hop’s rising stars for GlobalGrind. Music (and entertainment at large) are spaces Sukii continues to focus on as a writer, but her pen game knows no bounds. Since starting at iOne Digital in 2014, the Spelman College alum has contributed to the majority of iOne brands, often venturing into controversial topics such as women's rights, sex, and race relations. Follow her on Instagram and stay tuned.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Another season of Too Hot To Handle is on its way — and as expected, the sneak peek is as steamy as ever.

Netflix released a season 3 trailer this week, starring an all-new cast for its hit reality series. For those who have never tuned in, contestants sign up for the show based on the premise that they’re going to have a very sexy summer (while cameras follow). But, in reality, their willpower will be tested like never before, as they’re challenged with finding real, meaningful relationships at the resort.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“It’s a new year, and it might be snowing outside, but the third season of Too Hot To Handle is back and steamier than ever. It’s time to meet a brand new batch of horned-up hellraisers who have just arrived for what they think will be the sexiest vacation of their lives. But with Lana watching, will this wild cast be able to stick to the rules and abstain from any kind of sexual contact (or self-gratification) in order to form meaningful connections, and keep that prize money as high as their sex drives? The pressure’s on, because this season, the stakes are even greater… with the biggest prize fund on offer, ever.”

Season 3 premieres January 19, which is just one week away. Check out the trailer and let us know if you plan on on tuning in.

ALSO: These Steamy Photos Of Emily Miller Are The Very Definition Of ‘Too Hot To Handle’

Also On Global Grind: