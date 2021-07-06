These Steamy Photos Of Emily Miller Are The Very Definition Of ‘Too Hot To Handle’

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Now that Too Hot To Handle season 2 is over and done with, the show’s contestants are spilling tea on which couples stayed together after the fact.

Spoiler alert: Marvin and Melinda didn’t make it after filming ended, which is not at all surprising. Apparently, they got into a small disagreement ahead of a planned baecation to Tulum, Mexico, at which point Marvin ghosted her. Details on that here.

At least one couple is still going strong however — you guessed it: Cam and Emily.

On the show, which tests contestants’ ability to form genuine connections, they seemed to fall for each other almost immediately. Cam obviously liked Emily a lot from the beginning, but failed the test of loyalty when another beautiful woman showed up and made herself readily available to the young hunk. After being confronted by Em, Cam seemed to learn his lesson however, and they’ve been thick as thieves ever since. In an interview with Us Weekly they revealed how things have been going so far:

“We are very much in a relationship. We’re actually in the same house right now, just different rooms,” Emily, 27, told Us in a joint Zoom interview. “We’re living at my mom’s house. We are looking to move out together. That is the next step.” The season 2 cast flew to Turks and Caicos to film for four weeks in January. After production wrapped, the pair spent “literally four days apart,” Cam, 24, told Us, noting that they’ve been living together since the beginning of February. “We were texting and I didn’t like it, so I thought, ‘I’m just gonna move in,’” he said, with Emily adding, “Cam hated the way I texted. He thought I was really blunt!”

Emily tells the publication that, for this reason, she’s kind of happy things nearly went south on the show:

“In a weird, twisted away, I’m glad it happened because if it didn’t happen in the show, it could have happened later on down the line,” Emily explained. “So at least we nipped it in the bud from the get-go and we both came out of it as better people.”

We’re happy to see the young love birds making it work. Very steamy photos of Emily below, for all those living vicariously through lucky man Cam.

