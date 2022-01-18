Get Excited: Julia Garner Stars In New Shonda Rhimes Limited Series, ‘Inventing Anna’ [Official Trailer]

Susanna Osborne, more affectionately known as Sukii, serves as an Associate Entertainment Editor for iOne Digital. The Spanish Harlem native got her start in blogging back in 2010 when she began covering Hip Hop’s rising stars for GlobalGrind. Music (and entertainment at large) are spaces Sukii continues to focus on as a writer, but her pen game knows no bounds. Since starting at iOne Digital in 2014, the Spelman College alum has contributed to the majority of iOne brands, often venturing into controversial topics such as women's rights, sex, and race relations. Follow her on Instagram and stay tuned.

Julia Garner is starring in a new limited series, titled Inventing Anna and due on Netflix February 11. Created by Shonda Rhimes, the show follows the very true story of a wanna be-socialite by the name of Anna Delvey, who scammed a ton of people in New York.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“In Inventing Anna, a journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene – and stole their money as well. But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman, or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter form a dark, funny, love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey? The series is inspired by the New York Magazine article “How an Aspiring ‘It’ Girl Tricked New York’s Party People — and its Banks” by Jessica Pressler, who also serves as a producer.”

For those who aren’t aware, Garner is a two-time Primetime Emmy Award winner, who is best known for her role in Ozark. Sadly, the hit series will come to an end after season 4 airs on Netflix later this month.

For now check out the official Inventing Anna trailer just above, plus more details on the cast and crew below.

Creator and Showrunner: Shonda Rhimes

Writers: Shonda Rhimes, Matt Byrne, Jess Brownell, Abby Ajayi, Nick Nardini

Directors: David Frankel, Tom Verica, Daisy Von Scherler Mayer, Ellen Kuras, Nzingha Stewart

Executive Producers: Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, David Frankel

Cast: Anna Chlumsky (Vivian), Julia Garner (Anna Delvey), Arian Moayed (Todd), Katie Lowes (Rachel), Alexis Floyd (Neff), Anders Holm (Jack), Anna Deavere Smith (Maud), Jeff Perry (Lou), Terry Kinney (Barry), Laverne Cox (Kacy)

