Get Excited: Julia Garner Stars In New Shonda Rhimes Limited Series, ‘Inventing Anna’ [Official Trailer]

Julia Garner is starring in a new limited series, titled Inventing Anna and due on Netflix February 11. Created by Shonda Rhimes, the show follows the very true story of a wanna be-socialite by the name of Anna Delvey, who scammed a ton of people in New York.
Here’s the official synopsis:
“In Inventing Anna, a journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene – and stole their money as well. But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman, or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter form a dark, funny, love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey? The series is inspired by the New York Magazine article “How an Aspiring ‘It’ Girl Tricked New York’s Party People — and its Banks” by Jessica Pressler, who also serves as a producer.”
For those who aren’t aware, Garner is a two-time Primetime Emmy Award winner, who is best known for her role in Ozark. Sadly, the hit series will come to an end after season 4 airs on Netflix later this month.
For now check out the official Inventing Anna trailer just above, plus more details on the cast and crew below.