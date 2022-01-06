Get Excited: Netflix Drops Official Trailer For Part 1 Of Ozark’s Fourth & Final Season

Susanna Osborne, more affectionately known as Sukii, serves as an Associate Entertainment Editor for iOne Digital. The Spanish Harlem native got her start in blogging back in 2010 when she began covering Hip Hop’s rising stars for GlobalGrind. Music (and entertainment at large) are spaces Sukii continues to focus on as a writer, but her pen game knows no bounds. Since starting at iOne Digital in 2014, the Spelman College alum has contributed to the majority of iOne brands, often venturing into controversial topics such as women's rights, sex, and race relations. Follow her on Instagram and stay tuned.

Ozark‘s fourth and final season is coming to Netflix later this month and by the looks of the Part 1 trailer that dropped today, it’s going to be action-packed.

In a press release that went out in October of last year, the streamer dropped an official premiere date and suspenseful teaser video for season 4. In it, the Byrde family seemed to come up against a few major life-or-death decisions — thanks to the new clip, we now know just how high the stakes are. Also in October’s announcement, Netflix revealed season 4 will be released in two parts, both 7 episodes each. Part 1 is due January 21, 2022 and a release date for Part 2 has not yet been provided.

“Ozark is a thrilling drama set in the present-day and follows the Byrde family’s journey from their normal, suburban Chicago life to their dangerous criminal enterprise in the Ozarks, Missouri. The series explores capitalism, family dynamics, and survival through the eyes of (anything but) ordinary Americans,” the official synopsis states.

For those who need a refresher, the award-winning crime drama show left off with Marty Byrde planning his family’s escape to Australia after they were able to get a Casino up and running for a powerful cartel. Viewers are wondering if Ruth Langmore (one of Marty’s money laundering employees) will turn against the family following the death of her father, Cade.

The new trailer sees the cartel leader trying to get out of the business unscathed while the FBI looms. However “no one gets out clean,” the clip promises. Tune in below.

