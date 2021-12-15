Get Excited: Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix At The Top Of 2022

Susanna Osborne, more affectionately known as Sukii, serves as an Associate Entertainment Editor for iOne Digital. The Spanish Harlem native got her start in blogging back in 2010 when she began covering Hip Hop’s rising stars for GlobalGrind. Music (and entertainment at large) are spaces Sukii continues to focus on as a writer, but her pen game knows no bounds. Since starting at iOne Digital in 2014, the Spelman College alum has contributed to the majority of iOne brands, often venturing into controversial topics such as women's rights, sex, and race relations. Follow her on Instagram and stay tuned.

2021 is coming to a close, which means new and exciting titles on all of our favorite streaming services next month.

Today, Netflix sent out a press release revealing what shows and movies viewers can look forward to tuning into — and we think you’ll be enthused about the list.

Cadillac Records (starring Beyoncé), I Know What You Did Last Summer (1 & 2), Braveheart, Annie, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, and more are among the list of titles dropping on day one of 2022. Later in the month, we’ll get part one of Ozark‘s fourth season, another go ’round of hit reality series Too Hot To Handle, and more. That Girl Lay Lay is also hitting the streamer.

Check out the full list of January 2022 titles below and let us know what you’re most excited for.

January 1

300

1BR

Annie (1982)

Big Fish

Braveheart

Cadillac Records

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Doing Hard Time

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter

First Sunday

Free Willy

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Geronimo: An American Legend

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Girl, Interrupted

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Godzilla (1998)

Gremlins

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

Hook

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Love You, Man

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Interview with the Vampire

Just Go With It

Kung Fu Panda

Linewatch

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Lost Boys

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

Nacho Libre

The NeverEnding Story

Paranormal Activity

The Patriot

Road Trip

Runaway Bride

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Stand by Me

Superman Returns

Taxi Driver

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Town

Troy

True Grit (2010)

The Wedding Singer

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Woo

Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke — NETFLIX FILM

The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

January 4

Action Pack — NETFLIX FAMILY

January 5

Four to Dinner — NETFLIX FILM

Rebelde — NETFLIX SERIES

January 6

The Club: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Wasteland — NETFLIX FILM

January 7

Hype House — NETFLIX SERIES

Johnny Test: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

January 10

Undercover: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

January 11

Dear Mother — NETFLIX FILM

January 12

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster — NETFLIX FILM

January 13

Brazen — NETFLIX FILM

Chosen — NETFLIX SERIES

The Journalist — NETFLIX SERIES

Photocopier — NETFLIX FILM

January 14

BLIPPI: ADVENTURES

BLIPPI’S SCHOOL SUPPLY SCAVENGER HUNT

After Life: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Archive 81 — NETFLIX SERIES

The House — NETFLIX SERIES

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure — NETFLIX FAMILY

This Is Not a Comedy — NETFLIX FILM

January 16

Phantom Thread

January 17

After We Fell

January 18

Mighty Express: Train Trouble — NETFLIX FAMILY

January 19

El marginal: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Heavenly Bites: Mexico — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Juanpis González – The Series — NETFLIX SERIES

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman — NETFLIX DOCUMENTAR

Too Hot to Handle: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

January 20

Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Royal Treatment — NETFLIX FILM

January 21

American Boogeywoman

That Girl Lay Lay

Munich – The Edge of War — NETFLIX FILM

My Father’s Violin — NETFLIX FILM

Ozark: Season 4 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Summer Heat — NETFLIX SERIES

January 24

Three Songs for Benazir — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

January 25

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

January 27

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery — NETFLIX SERIES

Angry Birds: Summer Madness — NETFLIX FAMILY

Feria: The Darkest Light — NETFLIX SERIES

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness — NETFLIX SERIES

Home Team — NETFLIX FILM

In From the Cold — NETFLIX SERIES

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window — NETFLIX SERIES

