Happy Birthday, Beautiful! Remember When That Girl Lay Lay Crushed The ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Cast? [Video]

Happy Birthday to the young spitter. We love to see her shine!

That Girl Lay Lay is KNOWN for going viral with her fire freestyles, but the young superstar took it to the next level back in 2019 when she BODIED the Wild ‘N Out cast. Not many have been able to hold their own against the likes of comedian DC Young Fly and battle rapper Charlie Clips, but Lay Lay brought the heat and left the whole audience in awe. While her quips weren’t the most intense, she spit the absolute truth — coming from a girl less than half their age, by the way, with all the confidence in the world. Going up against DC, who’d just got through rapping about the young artist thinking she’s grown, Lay Lay said… “Alright, OK, let’s do it/All y’all wack like your outfits…”

That already had the audience laughing, but then she hit ’em with the K.O… “I been making money since SIX/I work for me, y’all work for Nick!”

… And the crowd went crazy!

ALSO READ: ICYMI! Watch Chloe x Bury The Wild ‘N Out Cast With #Bars

THIS Perez Hilton shade also happened…

See social media’s most hilarious responses below and follow That Girl Lay Lay HERE if you haven’t already.

Happy Birthday to the young O.G.!

 

