Happy Birthday, Beautiful! Remember When That Girl Lay Lay Crushed The ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Cast? [Video]

That Girl Lay Lay is KNOWN for going viral with her fire freestyles, but the young superstar took it to the next level back in 2019 when she BODIED the Wild ‘N Out cast. Not many have been able to hold their own against the likes of comedian DC Young Fly and battle rapper Charlie Clips, but Lay Lay brought the heat and left the whole audience in awe. While her quips weren’t the most intense, she spit the absolute truth — coming from a girl less than half their age, by the way, with all the confidence in the world. Going up against DC, who’d just got through rapping about the young artist thinking she’s grown, Lay Lay said… “Alright, OK, let’s do it/All y’all wack like your outfits…”

That already had the audience laughing, but then she hit ’em with the K.O… “I been making money since SIX/I work for me, y’all work for Nick!”

… And the crowd went crazy!

THIS Perez Hilton shade also happened…

Even Lay Lay took a couple jabs at her own teammate @PerezHilton 😂 #WildNOut pic.twitter.com/h0DBT9cg1y — Wild 'N Out (@WildNOut) July 21, 2019

See social media’s most hilarious responses below and follow That Girl Lay Lay HERE if you haven’t already.

ICYMI: We might have to change #ThatGirlLayLay's name to That Girl Will Lay You Out 😅🔥 #WildNOut pic.twitter.com/IYCZ1FnH9s — Wild 'N Out (@WildNOut) July 22, 2019

Lmao @ them lettin Lay Lay whoop them like that 💀💀💀 #WildNOut — 🦋✨ (@AmberNazarene21) July 22, 2019

Lay Lay on Wild N Out. I am personally inclined to STAN. pic.twitter.com/Lc2avIpPCb — love yourself. (@MichellCClark) July 22, 2019

Ask That Girl Lay Lay to drop bars and well … @WildNOut pic.twitter.com/iIHRLnRSqd — KBXX 97.9 The Box (@979TheBox) July 22, 2019

Ayo…Lay Lay aint have to murder them niggas like that 😭😭😭😭#wildnout — Andrew Henry (@drummerboyhenry) July 22, 2019

Happy Birthday to the young O.G.!

