Watch: ‘Ozark’ Star Julia Garner Does A Spot-On Britney Spears Impression & Talks Winning At The Emmys

Julia Garner stopped by for a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show and talked to host Jimmy Fallon about winning an Emmy for her role in Ozark, her creative family background, and more.

It turns out that while she never actually met Fallon, her first date with husband Mike Foster was at a live taping for the show — and two years later they’re hitched!

“Funny enough, my husband… technically our first date… so, he was performing on your show. Two years ago he was performing ‘Sit Next To Me’ … Foster The People,” she said of her husband’s band. “He was coming to NY and he was like ‘Hey, do you wanna come visit me on Fallon?’ and I was like ‘OK.’ So, I’ve never met you but I’ve seen your show live. So you’re a good luck charm — two years later we’re married, so there you go.”

Garner comes from a very funny family and, in fact, some of her favorite memories with her mom (who was on an Israeli sketch show) are pranks they did on telemarketers that involved voice work. Going into a Russian accent, Garner says her mom would pretend to be a Russian babysitter and tell the telemarketers “Parents all day work, work, they go out dinner with friend and kids all they want is McNuggets and pizza!” As Fallon laughed on, Garner also did a spot-on Britney Spears impression.

As for her Emmy win last year, the actress says it was definitely an out-of-body experience, so she doesn’t remember much, but recalls making the mistake of looking into the first three rows of the audience as she accepted the award. Get into her interview up top and tune into Ozark to see her play Ruth Langmore on Netflix if you haven’t yet.

