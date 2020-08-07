Happy Birthday, King! 12 Times Brett Gray Lived Up To His Animated ‘On My Block’ Character IRL

The stars of On My Block have had a lot to celebrate in recent years — not only do they have a hit series on their hands, they successfully negotiated pay raises ahead of season 3.

In case you hadn’t heard, Just Jared reported “Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, and Diego Tinoco, the four original leads on the show, earned $20,000 per episode for seasons one and two. They will be getting $81,250 per episode for season three for a grand total of $650,000 for the full season of eight episodes. Jessica Marie Garcia, who became a series regular in season two, also has been given the same pay raise.”

As news hit, we were especially happy for Brett Gray, as he’s certainly one of our favorite characters on the show, playing the ever energetic Jamal Turner who got wrapped up in an old (and fictional) South Central legend that ended up being less folk tale and more fact.

Tune into some of his most poppin’ IG moments below, that also really speak to his animated On My Block character, and join us in wishing him a happy, happy birthday!