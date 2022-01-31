Trending: Black Twitter Reacts To The “New” TikTok Beauty Trend Using Vaseline

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Another day, another beauty discovery for our palm skin friends. Vaseline is trending on Twitter throughout the United States thanks to the emergence of a “new” TikTok beauty trend. Black Twitter users are bewildered, because the product made up of petroleum jelly has been a household staple for decades.

The Korean skincare fad known as “slugging” has been trending on TikTok for awhile. The word slugging is said to have originated in South Korea and it refers to applying a petrolatum substance, like Vaseline, to your face to trap in moisture and limit transepidermal water loss, which is a major cause of dry skin. In simple terms, slugging is slathering petroleum jelly on your skin. The phrase stems from the idea that your face will appear glossy and slimy after applying petroleum jelly, similar to what a slug would leave behind.

For more than 140 years, Vaseline has been used as a healing balm and ointment for wounds, burns, and chafed skin. Its versatility provides an all-in-one for the entire body.

The reality is that Black parents have been slapping a slab of Vaseline on their children’s faces before school for ages. At least, we know now that more people of all walks of life are looking moisturized. No more dry, dusty skin in 2022.

Twitter users are appalled that White people are just making this historic discovery. Here are some of the reactions below.

