Alisha Wainwright And Rome Flynn Talk ‘Raising Dion’ Romance And Whether Dion Needs His A** Beat!

The second season of “Raising Dion” is officially here!

Global Grind’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden sat down with Alisha Wainwright and Rome Flynn to discuss the new season of “Raising Dion”. Wainwright plays Nicole Warren, mother to Dion (Ja’Siah Young), a young boy who has discovered he has superpowers and Rome Flynn joins the show this season as Tevin Wakefield, Dion’s trainer, who has powers of his own and proves to be very attractive to Dion’s mom Nicole.

“I was really excited that they were going to be expanding Nicole’s story to include a love interest and when I heard that they were bringing on Rome, I was really excited,” Alisha Wainwright told Global Grind. ” I think what impressed me and warmed my heart most about Rome was how much he connected with Ja’Siah. It couldn’t be better character motivation for me, to help me as Dion’s mom fall for this man than watching Rome and Ja’Siah outside of work, watching them connect, watching him play with him was so beautiful. Even for me just seeing him connect helped my character so much.”

And if you’re wondering about the chemistry between the two, both Alisha and Rome agreed it all came naturally.

“It was seamless,” Rome Flynn told Global Grind. It wasn’t hard, the writing is really great. The character is already written in a way where I don’t have to do a lot of heavy lifting. Working with Alisha, it’s really funny we didn’t do any chemistry read. We talked about it earlier how our first scene together where we first meet is essentially where we first meet. We met briefly but the first time we got a chance to talk to each other is in that scene. It’s another reason why I look at film and tv as a reflection of real life. I loved working with Ja’Siah.”

We couldn’t let them go without also asking Alisha and Rome about Dion’s frequent disobedience. We’re already sitting on the edge of our seats waiting for Black Twitter to say what they will about how much Dion needs his a** beat!

Check out our full interview below:

‘Raising Dion’ Season 2 is streaming on Netflix NOW!

