Issa Rae Could Be Your Next Airbnb Host: Explore South LA With Her This Super Bowl Weekend

Issa Rae could be your next Airbnb host. The executive producer and Insecure creator shared the news about her latest venture with the vacation rental company on Twitter today. Rae is hosting a stay in her neighborhood of South LA. Read about how you can be one of Issa’s special guests for Super Bowl weekend.

The tweet revealed that Rae would become an Airbnb Host in the neighborhood that her critically-acclaimed show, Insecure, was based on and filmed in. Guests would have the opportunity to stay in the neighborhood as Rae showcases the iconic landmarks popularized by the series. She will take Airbnb guests out of the 10 with an “IRL” stay inspired by her fictional character, and just in time for South LA to welcome the Big Super Bowl weekend.

Many LA locals are preparing to host the biggest football game of the year and Issa is welcoming up to two guests to her neighborhood for the weekend of February 12-14 in a major way for $56 a night. Guests will experience the culture, businesses and communities from the Black LA perspective.

It’s been five years since Issa introduced the TV world to her beloved South LA neighborhood. In this special partnership, she offers two guests a full-on South LA experience – her way.

“Since my series debuted in 2016, it’s been an honor to showcase the people, culture and businesses that make South LA such a vibrant part of the city,” Issa shares in a statement about the Airbnb partnership. “I became an Airbnb Host to create a stay where fans of the show can experience this for themselves. From dinner by Worldwide Tacos on game day, to art from my favorite local artists on the walls – this is LA, my way.”

Up to two guests will enjoy:

Guests hoping to book Issa’s listing should note that this stay’s rules require strict adherence with local COVID-19 guidelines. Onsite staff will follow applicable local, state and federal guidelines as well as Airbnb’s COVID-19 Safety Practices, which include wearing a mask and practicing social distancing when required by local laws or guidelines, and abiding by our five-step enhanced cleaning process. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Inglewood.

Airbnb noticed a 50 percent increase in searches for LA listings during the packed football weekend. Issa Rae joins the thousands of locals gearing up to host during the biggest football game of the year. Local hosts also have an opportunity to make additional income as a surge of guests look for a place to stay for the weekend.

In addition to this great opportunity to be Issa Rae’s Super Bowl weekend guests, Airbnb is offering to supplement the economic impact hosting has in the area. The rental platform has committed to supporting equitable health services, youth development and job creation in South LA by way of:

A $500,000 donation together with Nasdaq to help local organizations with visions in line with Nasdaq’s ambitions to advance inclusive growth and prosperity and to empower under-represented communities in their efforts to generate wealth. The local organizations include LeadersUp, which aims to close the racial wealth gap by connecting young adults of color seeking quality employment to employers seeking competitive talent; Central Neighborhood Health Foundation, which seeks to minimize disparities in healthcare access; and Brotherhood Crusade, a grass-roots organization working towards improving quality of life for under-represented communities.

A first-time LA expansion of The Airbnb Entrepreneurship Academy – a tourism development program focused on under-resourced communities – to make it easier to tap into the financial benefits of hosting.

A collaboration with the non-profit Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center to offer an educational module focused on entrepreneurship and “solopreneurship” to Airbnb Academy participants, starting this spring.

Issa Rae fans can request to book this stay beginning Tuesday, February 8 at 10 a.m. PT. Check out the listing and more photos of the Airbnb here.

