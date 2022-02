Janeé Bolden is the Senior Content Director of Pop Culture at iOne Digital and manages editorial strategy for Bossip and GlobalGrind. Janeé joined the BOSSIP team as a Senior Editor in 2009 and has been working with GlobalGrind since 2017. As a veteran journalist, Janeé has appeared on HLN, Revolt, Fox Soul, CBS "The Talk," and "BOSSIP on WeTV" as an expert in entertainment. Her byline has appeared in Variety, Black Enterprise, VIBE, XXL, and other publications. Famous for her naturally curly crown, Janeé is also vocal in her support of the Crown Act, through her lifestyle brand CurlMob. When she's not busy hiking with her dog Fletcher, Janeé enjoys researching delicious places to enjoy dim sum.

In their last season on television, the cast of “Black-Ish” look back at the Johnson family’s legacy of celebrating Black history.

The cast of “Black-Ish,” including Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jenifer Lewis, Marcus Scribner, Laurence Fishburne, Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin and Miles Brown sat down to discuss some of their favorite and historic moments from the show’s history. Check out the clip below:

What were some of your favorite episodes of “Black-Ish?”

Also On Global Grind: