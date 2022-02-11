Watch Trailer: Dramatic Thriller ‘Alice’ Follows An Enslaved Woman’s Quest For Freedom Starring Keke Palmer & Common

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

The official trailer for the new dramatic thriller film, Alice, starring Keke Palmer and Common was released today (Feb. 11).

Alice, played by Palmer, yearns for freedom as an enslaved person on a rural Georgia plantation. After a violent clash with its brutal and disturbed owner, Paul – portrayed by Johnny Lee Miller – she flees through the neighboring woods and stumbles onto the unfamiliar sight of a highway. She soon discovers the year is actually 1973. Rescued on the roadside by a disillusioned political activist named Frank, portrayed by Common, Alice quickly comprehends the lies that have kept her in bondage and the promise of Black liberation.

In the opening of the 2-minute trailer, Alice’s world is immediately turned upside down as she discovers her reality had been endured long enough. Viewers watch her transform into an empowered woman of the 1970’s looking to restore her life and seeking revenge at the same time.

The film written and directed by Krystin Ver Linden is inspired by a series of true events. Alice is a modern empowerment story tracing Alice’s journey through the post-Civil Rights Era American South.

Palmer, Common and Miller will star alongside Gaius Charles, Alicia Witt, and NaTasha Yvette Williams.

Keke “stay with a bag” Palmer shared her excitement on social media saying, “I’m so excited to give you all an exclusive look into #AliceMovie!!! This film is very close to my heart & I poured my soul into my character, Alice. I hope you love her as much as I do ❤️‍🔥 In theaters March 18. @alicethemov.”

Alice hits theaters March 18, 2022. Watch the official trailer below.

