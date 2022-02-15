Challenge Accepted: Snapchat Launches #CelebrateBlackVoices Challenge In Honor of Black History Month

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Another win for Black History Month! Today, Snapchat launched its #CelebrateBlackVoices challenge on Spotlight in honor of Black History Month. The social media platform will give Snapchat users an opportunity to win a share of $10,000 by creating a video Snap showcasing how they celebrate Black voices.

Spotlight is Snapchat’s entertainment platform for user-generated content. Snapchat created the challenge to award creators, who are empowering their voices throughout Black History Month. The top Snap will receive $5,000; with $3,000 and $2,000 for 2nd and 3rd, respectively. The challenge ends on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Interested Snapchat users can submit by going to the Trending Page, accessed via the trending up symbol on the top right corner of Spotlight within Snapchat. It’s that easy to enter and that easy to show your support by elevating Black voices.

Snapchat users are urged to participate in honoring Black history. Spotlight Challenges are now available to Snapchat users in the United States, with more markets coming in the following months, and offer Snapchat users the chance to win cash prizes for creating top-performing Spotlight Snaps using specific Lenses, Sounds or #Topics.

Snapchat’s Spotlight editorial team curates each Spotlight challenge. Its’ team focuses on amplifying trends that are positive, inclusive, creative and engaging as opposed to those that are harmful. All Spotlight Snaps are moderated before gaining any distribution. These challenges champion Snapchatters to create Snaps that highlight their unique voice, perspective and personality.

Check out how you can use your voice with Snapchat’s latest challenge for Black History Month here.

