It’s Like Nobody Wants Me: “Bel Air” Episode 10 Recap

Peacock‘s “Bel Air” first season ended today and the episode definitely wrapped up some key plots and gave us so much to look forward to next season.

The season finale started with a party celebrating Aunt Viv (Cassandra Freeman) getting the Neeman Artistic Fellowship. Will (Jabari Banks) thanks his Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes) for being the closest thing to a father he’s ever had and “saving his life.” He tries to apologize for possibly making things worse for the family but Phil tells Will that he will never regret helping him and everything that happened was meant to. Also at the party, taking advice from Jazz (Jordan L. Jones) Will tries to reconcile with Lisa (Simone Joy Jones) by letting her know how he really feels (he tells her that he loves her). She is hesitant to talk at the party and tells Will they can have a more serious talk the next day.

Ashley (Akira Akbar), Carlton (Olly Sholotan) and Will discuss the whereabouts of Geoffrey (Jimmy Akingbola). Will tells his cousins that he asked Geoffrey to find information on his father. He explained to them how Uncle Phil wasn’t happy that Geoffrey went behind his back to do so and thinks that Uncle Phil might’ve fired him. Carlton interjects and reminds them that his father said Geoffrey had to leave for a family emergency. Ashley chimes in and says she went to Geoffrey’s room and all of his stuff was gone. The three wonder what was so crazy about his findings that he ended up having to leave them altogether. This led to Carlton looking for further answers himself.

The next thing that happened was what we all had been waiting for, the reveal of Will’s father. Lou (surprisingly played by Marlon Wayans) showed up to the Banks household looking for his son. He tells Phil that Geoffrey came to him and told him that his son needed him. The two discuss what Lou has been doing the past 3 years since he’s been out of prison and why he was in Los Angeles currently. Lou states that he isn’t the same man that Phil knew before and he thinks it’s time to be in his son’s life. Phil tells Lou that he’ll talk to Vivian about it and let him know. Vivian and Phil converse about what they think Lou’s intentions are but before they can decide what they want to do next they’re interrupted by Will, who just received the folder on his father from Carlton (who heard the conversation between Lou and Phil).

Angry and confused, Will comforts his aunt and uncle about the lies he’s been told for most of his life. They explain their thought process to him behind keeping his father away from him. In the midst of the discussion, we find out that Lou was arrested for robbing an old man and Phil was his lawyer. Will, having read his father’s file, doesn’t want to hear it though. Will somewhat takes up for his father by mentioning Lou’s past including his father being arrested and killed in jail, his mom dying when he was 15 and him dropping out of school at 19. After discussing the situation with his mother Vy (April Parker Jones) and her telling him that she made a terrible mistake out of love, Will decides that he wants to talk to his father.

Will chooses to talk to his father alone. The conversation starts off pretty well, as the two catch up and reminisce about a time Lou took Will to a Sixers game as a kid. Lou explains that seeing his own father locked up was the reason he didn’t want the same for his own son. The mood of the conversation abruptly changes when Lou starts to blame Vy for him hustling and conning, saying she was putting pressure on him to make money once Phil started to become rich. Of course Will wasn’t having it and completely started to rip into his father. The conversation turns into a yelling match and then a slight physical altercation before Phil and Vivian come and intervene. Will irately tells his father that he needs to leave and to stay out of his life as he storms off. Lou is also visibly upset and says that his son made his decision and leaves.

The episode and season comes to a close with Will packing his clothes and trying to leave before his family tries to stop him. After proclaiming that “they’re not a family,” Will leaves the house. Phil, Vivian and the kids are in a state of panic because they can’t find Will and the GPS put on his car by Geoffrey isn’t working anymore. Phil is questioned by Carlton why Geoffrey isn’t answering or returning their calls to which Phil replies that he doesn’t know. Ashley then breaks the news to her father that they actually know what happened between the two. Carlton leaves to find his cousin and ends up on Lisa’s doorstep. Carlton expresses how he needs Will to come back because he never turned his back on him. Back at the house, Vy and Vivian discuss over the phone how they could’ve and should’ve handled the situation. The last scene we see shows Jazz finding Will exactly where he took him on the first episode when he arrived in Los Angeles. Will opens up and tells Jazz how he feels like no one wants him. Just like the first time they were there, Jazz gives Will some insightful words on his future. He explains to him that he has to make a choice and the decision of where he goes or what he does next is all up to him, not his parents, his aunt or uncle.

Season 1 was such an emotional roller coaster and although we got some answers to some questions in the finale, there are still a lot that we need answered. What’s next for Will? Will we see Lou again? Can Hilary and Ivy take over the influencer house? Will Geoffrey and Uncle Phil patch up their friendship? How will the fellowship go for Aunt Viv and will her and Reed continue to flirt? Be sure to let us know what you think will happen next season and what you thought about this season in the comments.

