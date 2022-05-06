Exclusive: Benedict Wong & Xochitl Gomez Talk ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness,’ Alternate Versions Of Themselves & More

Alex “Alejandro” Ford is an award-winning journalist, elderly millennial, and crab leg connoisseur who’s been with Bossip since 2013. He currently serves as Senior Editor focusing on trending celebrity topics, fun celebrity interviews, and entertainment event recaps. With over 10 years of digital media experience, the pop culture junkie and his hilarious headlines have been featured in the New York Times, Buzzfeed, Jezebel, WIRED, VH1, and "Bossip On WeTV" where he became a popular GIF on social media. In his off time, Alex enjoys cooking, watching movies, customizing thrift clothing, and eating free food at industry events.

Let’s get magical!

After multiple delays and loud whispers about cameos, we’re finally getting “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness” that’s sure to cast a spell as the first major summer blockbuster of the year.

In the highly anticipated film, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Peep the trailer below:

We caught up with Benedict and Xochitl who talked ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness,’ alternate versions of themselves, and more in our interview below:

‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ is now playing in theaters everywhere.