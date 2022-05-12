Fox Soul Announces New Hour-Long Special ‘Crime & Hip Hop’ Exploring Young Dolph, Pop Smoke & Nipsey Hussle’s Murders

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Fox Soul announces brand new hour-long special, Crime & Hip Hop, hosted by Fox 5 New York’s crime and investigative reporter Lisa Evers. The special explores three devastating hip-hop murders.

The Black community’s premiere free streaming platform, Fox Soul, is expanding its programming with its upcoming series Crime & Hip Hop.

The special episode investigates three killings that sent shock waves through the hip hop community between 2019 and 2021. It explores Young Dolph losing his life in his hometown of Memphis, Pop Smoke being gunned down in what cops called a home invasion robbery in Los Angeles, and Nipsey Hussle’s violent murder which also took place in Los Angeles.

Nearly 25 years after two of hip hop’s biggest murders in history, Tupac and Biggie, rap artists are still being faced with violent attacks stemming from greed, envy and hatred.

In Crime & Hip Hop, viewers will see the connection between crime and hip-hop artists, street culture, who these artists were as human beings and also learn why these awful murders continue to happen in today’s climate.

The three instances covered in the special:

Young Dolph – Adolph Thornton Jr, better known as the rapper Young Dolph, was at a bakery buying his grandmother some sweet treats before stopping by her place, but never made it to her. While at that bakery, two men in a stolen white Mercedes shot and killed Young Dolph. Lisa Evers does a deep dive on the aftermath of his death, the impact he had within the hip hop community and the work he did to give back to Memphis.

Pop Smoke – Bashar Barakah Jackson, known professionally as Pop Smoke, did everything he could to escape the dangerous streets of Brooklyn, and succeeded. Pop Smoke’s music quickly gained popularity with hit songs like “Welcome to the House Party” and “Dior”. He collaborated with HOT 97’s DJ Drewski, landed the number seven spot in Billboard 200 with his mixtape, “Welcome to the Woo 2” and even received an invitation to perform at Rolling Loud festival in 2019. Unfortunately, all came to an end when Pop Smoke was shot and killed during a home invasion and robbery in his rented Hollywood Hills home. Lisa Evers discusses Pop Smoke’s rise to fame, his past living in Brooklyn’s Canarsie neighborhood and his murder investigation.

Nipsey Hussle – Nipsey Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was well known in Los Angeles as a rapper and businessman from the Crenshaw District since the mid 2000’s. He was open about his affiliation with the Crips and was a community activist and investor, trying to uplift his Crenshaw neighborhood. He and his partner, actress Lauren London, were a local Hip Hop power couple. Like Young Dolph and Pop Smoke, his death came just as he was on the verge of a major level up in recognition, respect and money. Lisa Evers investigates Nipsey Hussle’s murder, the speculation surrounding the murder and the aftermath of his death within the community and his fans.