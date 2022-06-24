‘RISE’ Exclusive: Journey To Greece Where The Antetokounmpo Family Basketball Journey Began

Janeé Bolden is the Senior Content Director of Pop Culture at iOne Digital and manages editorial strategy for Bossip and GlobalGrind. Janeé joined the BOSSIP team as a Senior Editor in 2009 and has been working with GlobalGrind since 2017. As a veteran journalist, Janeé has appeared on HLN, Revolt, Fox Soul, CBS "The Talk," and "BOSSIP on WeTV" as an expert in entertainment. Her byline has appeared in Variety, Black Enterprise, VIBE, XXL, and other publications. Famous for her naturally curly crown, Janeé is also vocal in her support of the Crown Act, through her lifestyle brand CurlMob. When she's not busy hiking with her dog Fletcher, Janeé enjoys researching delicious places to enjoy dim sum.

We’re so excited — it’s finally time for the world to see ‘RISE’.

‘RISE’ makes it’s official debut on Disney + TODAY. The film reveals a story like nothing you’ve ever seen before. The Antetokounmpo family emigrated from Nigeria to Greece with practically nothing and today have multiple family members thriving in the NBA. We’re super excited to share a featurette from the film which shows how the movie was made in Athens, where this powerful journey began!

Check it out below:

Amazing right? So inspiring! We can’t wait to watch the film with our family tonight.

Here’s more details about the movie:

After emigrating from Nigeria to Greece, Charles and Vera Antetokounmpo (Dayo Okeniyi and Yetide Badaki, respectively) struggled to survive and provide for their five children, while living under the daily threat of deportation. With their oldest son still in Nigeria with relatives, the couple were desperate to obtain Greek citizenship but found themselves undermined by a system that blocked them at every turn. When they weren’t selling items to tourists on the streets of Athens with the rest of the family, the brothers– Giannis (Uche Agada) and Thanasis (Ral Agada)–would play basketball with a local youth team. Latecomers to the sport, they discovered their great abilities on the basketball court and worked hard to become world-class athletes, along with their brother, Kostas (Jaden Osimuwa). With the help of an agent, Giannis entered the NBA Draft in 2013 in a long-shot prospect that would change not only his life but the life of his entire family. And last season, Giannis and Thanasis helped bring the Milwaukee Bucks their first championship ring in 50 years, while Kostas played for the previous season’s champs, the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Rise” stars Dayo Okeniyi, Yetide Badaki, Manish Dayal, and Taylor Nichols, introducing Ral Agada, and introducing Uche Agada. The film was directed by Akin Omotoso (“Vaya”), written by Arash Amel (“A Private War”), and produced by Bernie Goldmann (“300”). Giannis Antetokounmpo and Douglas S. Jones served as the executive producers.

A Disney+ original movie, “Rise” premieres June 24, 2022, exclusively on Disney+.