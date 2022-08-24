Nicole Beharie Lands Series Regular In Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show’

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Nicole Beharie lands series regular role in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Beharie has been tapped as a new lead in its upcoming third season. Read more details inside.

Deadline shared the exclusive announcement today (Aug. 24) that Beharie will join the cast of Apple TV+’s hit drama series. The Miss Juneteenth actress will play Christina Hunter, a grounded, competitive and charismatic millennial who is a new anchor on The Morning Show. Christina works hard, plays hard and navigates the Teacup with good-humored irreverence.

This season welcomes Berharie, Jon Hamm and Julianna Marguiles, who was introduced last season.

The official series description:

The Morning Show follows the professional and personal lives of employees of media conglomerate UBA, focusing on the group that puts together the network’s morning show. Season 2 found the team emerging from the wreckage of hosts Alex (Aniston) and Bradley’s (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.

The Morning Show was nominated for three Emmys including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for Witherspoon, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama for Crudup, and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama for Harden.

Fans are thrilled to see Beharie score her first series regular role since her role in Fox’s Sleepy Hollow.

Berharie is a lead in the Sundance breakout Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul, debuting September 2. Berharie previously starred in Channing Godfrey Peoples’ Miss Juneteenth. As for television, Beharie recently appeared in Amazon’s anthology series Solos and the HBO limited series Scenes From a Marriage opposite Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain. She is set to star opposite John Boyega and Michael K. Williams in Breaking, which received the Special Jury Award at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

The Morning Show’s upcoming season is currently in production. Stay tuned for updates and catch up on the first two seasons on Apple TV+.