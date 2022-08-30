Beyoncé, Gayle King & Queen Latifah Honor Serena Williams’ Legacy

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Serena Williams moves on to the next round of her final U.S. Open. Yesterday’s match brought together many fans across the world to celebrate the all-star athlete as she puts down her racket for good. Even a few of her celebrity friends and supporters like Beyoncé, Gayle King and Queen Latifah paid their respects.

Williams shocked the world when she announced her retirement earlier this month to Vogue.

Actress and musician Queen Latifah narrated Williams introduction before she stepped foot on the tennis court yesterday (Aug. 29) at the U.S. Open. Queen Latifah shared sentiments of Williams gracing each match as the Queen she is.

Beloved reporter Gayle King paid her respects in a post-game interview with Williams. She referenced Beyoncé’s “Alien Superstar” lyrics saying, “one of one, you’re number one.” King asked Williams about her initial match and what’s to come in this next chapter.

Ironically enough, King made the most appropriate reference to Beyoncé, because the singer honored Williams’ legacy in a new Gatorade advertisement. Beyoncé narrated the new commercial, which shows women of all ages and art forms who have been inspired by Williams’ impressive career.

The energy drink company celebrates Williams’ reign by changing their notable “G” to a “S.” The ad debuted during Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards ahead of the first day of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament.

“When the world writes her down in history, we’ll begin where she started: at love,” Beyoncé says in the ad. “No points, zero score — just love. It’s a love that we’ll remember through the generations, a love that started a movement, a movement to always love exactly who you are and who you can be. To be so in love with your identity that your very essence cannot be contained. To love the sound of your own voice and the way you move. To feel like a queen unapologetically, with a crown indefinitely. To cherish every muscle and every curve your body exhibits. A movement to always love being a proud Black woman, a parent, a dreamer, a leader. To love being one of a kind. To always love being you. The whole you. The real you. You. You. You. To always love you. So when we write her down in history, no matter who you are, no matter where you are, we’ll remember what she’s shown us. A movement to love you.”

At the end, the commercial’s “Love Means Everything” motto flashes across the screen.

Beyoncé and Williams have shared a mutual love for one another. Williams notably hit the stage during Beyoncé’s Formation World Tour for “Sorry,” the popular Lemonade single whose music video Serena also appears in. While Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z often attended Williams’ matches throughout the years.

Beyoncé also contributed the Oscar-nominated song “Be Alive” to the 2021 biopic King Richard, which Serena and Venus Williams executive produced.

Watch the full commercial below: