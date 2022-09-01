Pink Siifu & Real Bad Man Announce New Project With Single ‘Looking For Water’

After teaming up to release Real Bad Boldy (2021), and Killing Nothing (2022) with Boldy James, Real Bad Man is cooking again—and this time with rising star Pink Siifu.

Today, Pink Siifu and Real Bad Man announced their new collaborative project, Real Bad Flights, will be released on September 16. They did so by releasing the project’s first single, ‘Looking For Water‘ which features Boldy James. “Looking For Water” was premiered by Fader.

“Looking for Water’ is just about somebody looking for a way out or a way to get what he need from tha morning to tha night, but from my perspective” Siifu commented to Fader. “Risk and rewards and tha other bull shit that comes w tha day to day. Floatin but grinding at tha same time.”

“This was one of the first songs Siffu recorded for the project. He sent it back and it was just the first verse and chorus, and it faded out” Real Bad Man recalled. “I really wanted it to go on longer, it was fire. I had it looping on my speakers. At some point we talked and was like “I can hear Boldy on this track”, and Siffu was with it.”

Real Bad Flights is produced in its entirety by Real Bad Man and features appearances from Boldy James, Armand Hammer & Chuck Strangers among others.

Real Bad Flights TRACKLISTING:

Real Negro Life FEAT Pier GKFAM

Looking For Water FEAT Boldy James

Tokyo Blunts FEAT Armand Hammer & Conquest Tony Phillips

Astro Russian FEAT Amani

View Of France FEAT Ahwlee

Off The Pane FEAT Kari Faux & EZ

Pour The Wine FEAT Chuck Strangers & Peso Gordon

Po Drama FEAT Lojii

Real Bad Gospel

