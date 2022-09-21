NBC Universal Telemundo Launches ‘Be The Next Story Told’ Campaign To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises announced today the launch of its new Hispanic Heritage Month campaign ‘Be The Next Story Told’ (“El Futuro lo Escribes Tú”), a multiplatform bilingual initiative that highlights the monumental contributions of Hispanics in the U.S. while inviting a new generation of Latinos to write the next chapters of American history. To be rolled out across the entire NBCUniversal portfolio for the second year running, this year’s campaign theme is a call for Latinos to embrace their innate talent and desire to succeed, seek new achievements and power through the open possibilities that lie ahead.

“As we honor our heritage and the countless contributions of Hispanic leaders to date, we’re also looking to the future, championing the next generation of Latinos shaping America’s story,” said Mónica Gil, Chief Administrative & Marketing Officer of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “In giving the spotlight to our community, we want all generations of Hispanics to push forward by writing their own narrative. For a second year in a row, we’re spearheading an important conversation across the entire NBCUniversal family and inviting audiences everywhere to join us in celebrating our Hispanic culture and community – past, present, and future.”

The celebration kicked off on September 15th, with the unveiling of a new bilingual spot on NBC’s TODAY and hoy Día, Telemundo’s morning show. Later in the day, the entire NBCUniversal portfolio highlighted the new campaign in a social media roadblock followed by an on-air roadblock during primetime. Programming across NBCUniversal will feature bilingual creative, developed by Telemundo’s marketing team, throughout the month-long celebration.