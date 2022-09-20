Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month With The Top 30 Latin Artists

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Happy National Hispanic Heritage Month! We are celebrating with a gallery of Billboard’s Top Latin Artists. Check out the gallery inside.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from September 15th to October 15th annually in the U.S. The month aims to recognize the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans. Patrons explore the rich Latin history, culture, and achievements here in the U.S.

There are several celebrities in entertainment who’s families migrated to the U.S. from various Latin countries. Actors like Eva Longoria and Jennifer Lopez are a few of the famous entertainers we featured in our “20 Notable Hispanic Entertainers” list.

Today, we honor the Latin artists who are topping the Billboard Charts with their record-breaking hits. These artists are limitless. Some artists create music in their native Spanish language. While others, sing and rap between both English and Spanish, dominating American mainstream music. There are no bounds in the music genres these artists occupy. While traditional Latin music has its’ own cadence and musical elements, some of the artists featured on this list fuse other sounds in R&B, Hip Hop and even, country music.

From music’s hottest artists like Bad Bunny and Kali Uchis, fans can expect hit after hit with these Latin artists. Billboard compiled a year-end list from 2021 with the top Latin artists. There are 50 artists making moves throughout the music industry. Today, we will feature the top 30.

Check out a list of Billboard’s Top Latin artists below: