Like A Boss: Billboard’s Artist to Watch Lady London Sold Out SOB’s With An Iconic Live Performance

Rising rapper Lady London made her live performance debut in front of a sold-out crowd at legendary event venue Sounds of Brazil (SOB’s) last Saturday (Feb. 19).

Lady London is on her way to superstardom, leaving her mark as one of the hottest female emcees out right now. The artist to watch proved that she has an organic, loyal following after the historic event last weekend. The show held in New York’s iconic venue SOB’s opened with sounds provided by DJ Zoo and Hot 97’s Miabelle. Supporting guest performances included R&B singer Makaela and Harlem born rapper Dub Aura.

Fans wouldn’t believe that this was London’s first performance as an artist the way she commanded the stage. She performed a few of her most beloved tracks including “Long Live Shamello,” “Lady What, Lady Who,” and “Buss It, Ski,” as fans joined in reciting word-for-word.

The New York born, LA-based artist also performed tracks from her debut project Lady Like: The Boss Tape, including “Lemon Pepper, Wet” and “Black Love,” which also received an outpour and praise from the crowd. London concluded the dynamic set with a performance of “Lisa’s Story,” one of the stand-out tracks from her project.

London closed out the successful SOB’s show by thanking everyone in attendance for their endless support. She also revealed the release of her next single for 2022 will be debuting soon.

Check out her latest release Lady Like: The Boss Tape, which is a compilation of some of her most sensational freestyles from her “Lady Londays” series, which helped her gain over half a million followers on social media. The tape peaked Top 5 on the iTunes Rap/Hip Hop charts as one of the few indie-released projects to amass such an achievement.

Recently named Billboard’s “Artist to Watch for 2022,” Lady London is creating a lane in Hip Hop for herself. It is hard to forget her poetic and infectious lyricism. With her fans consistent support and her desire to win, Lady London is here to stay.

