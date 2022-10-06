Kitty Play: Serena Williams Jokingly Films Olympia As She Discovers A New Cat Toy

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Serena Williams retired from the game and stepped face first into motherhood. She shared an adorable and very innocent moment with her daughter Olympia on TikTok recently. The cute five year old showed her mommy just how innovative she could be with her latest cat toy. Check out the video inside.

Williams becoming a mother five years ago has been such a pleasure to watch from the sidelines. She doesn’t often share many intimate moments with her and cutie Olympia, but when she does, we are thoroughly entertained. The cutie celebrity kid apparently has a cat (not pictured) named Karma, and Olympia had to make sure their cat was also entertained with the latest in cat toys. Olympia decided to use some of mommy’s feminine care products for Karma.

In the video, Serena records Olympia as she unravels the tampon wrapper to prepare for playtime with their cat Karma. Serena laughs and places her hand over her face in embarrassment, warning Olympia (in true Black mom fashion) not to waste too many of her expensive feminine hygiene products.

Women understand that tampons aren’t cheap, and Black moms, especially, can probably relate to making sure their children understand the magnitude of their actions (whether their as wealthy as the all-star champion or not).

Olympia ensures her mom that the second tampon was the last one she would open. We have to admit Olympia is pretty resourceful. The tampon has a tail (which was designed to assist with removal) that would be ideal for kitty play. No pun intended.

Check out the adorable mommy daughter moment between Serena Williams and Olympia below: