Olympia Ohanian Celebrates Her Mommy Serena Williams In Her Final U.S. Open

Everyone’s rooting Serena Williams on in her final U.S. Open but her biggest supporter is her daughter Olympia. She adorably snaps a photo on her little camera as her mommy graced the tennis court one last time. Check out a gallery of our favorite moments of Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. inside.

The four-year-old sported cornrows to the back with beads at the end just like her mom and Aunty Venus in their primes. Olympia was sure to snap a few photos of the momentous occasion with her personal disposable camera as Serena took center court. It was a precious moment to watch as Olympia waved to her mom with pride and joy.

Serena is not short on support as she closes this huge chapter of her life. There were many people watching from her celebrity friends to loyal fans, who celebrated the tennis legend with cheerful applause and an outpour of love on social media and beyond.

Surely, Mama Serena was most proud to take on this last U.S. Open with her husband and daughter Olympia watching close by. Meanwhile, Olympia might have a promising career as a photographer. We want to see how those photos turn out post-match.

These two have such an adorable mother-daughter relationship. They have already posed on magazine covers together, practiced Serena’s beloved sport, and shared many laughs as a family. Now, that she’s closing one door, the tennis champion can transition to full-time mom with her flourishing baby girl.

The love is real all around Serena right now.

Check out our favorite photos of Olympia below:

