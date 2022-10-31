Guess Who: These Civil Rights Leaders Paid Julia Roberts’ Hospital Bill At Birth

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

A fun fact about Julia Roberts come to life thanks to social media. The A-list actress reveals that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King paid her hospital bill for her birth. Read more details from the viral news inside.

This little-known fact about Roberts has circulated the Internet before. It recently resurfaced after one Twitter user, @turnandstomp, shared a compilation video of her, writing “Martin Luther King Jr. paying for her birth is still a little known fact that sends me.”

After Roberts celebrated her 55th birthday on Oct. 28th a few days later, another Twitter user, Zara Rahim, tweeted another clip of Roberts sharing the story of her birth with Gayle King.

The Scorpion actress shares that Dr. King and his wife, Coretta Scott King, footed the bill for her parents hospital expenses as they could not afford it at that time.

“My parents had a theater school in Atlanta called the Actors and Writers’ Workshop,” Roberts reveals in the interview clip. “And one day Coretta Scott King called my mother and asked if her kids could be part of the school because they were having a hard time finding a place that would accept her kids.”

Roberts’ mother happily accepted the King’s children, which began the friendship between the prolific civil rights leaders and Walter and Betty Lou Roberts. The couples’ longtime relationship with one another led to the Kings eventually paying for the birth of the woman we now know as international actress, Julia Roberts.

“They helped us out of a jam,” Julia Roberts adds in the interview.

