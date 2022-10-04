Fans React To Viral Velma Coming Out As A Lesbian In New ‘Trick or Treat Scooby-Do’ Movie

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

“Scooby-Doo’s” Velma is representing for the LGBTQ+ community. One clip from the franchise’s new movie “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!” has gone viral, revealing Velma likes girls. Read more and see fan reactions to Velma’s new girl crush inside.

The googly-eyed beloved character is left completely speechless when she meets costume designer, Coco Diablo. Velma has now become a viral Twitter sensation since the franchise confirmed fans long-time suspsicions.

Fans are praising Velma for being the latest “Lesbian Icon.” Others are saying that this news is a decade too late, as they recongnized Velma’s attraction to women long before.

This has been an underlying theme for “Scooby-Doo” fanatics for years. Filmmaker James Gun, who wrote the early live-action films, and Tony Cervone, who served as supervising producer on the “Mystery Incorporated” series, have confirmed the Velma’s sexuality, but they weren’t able to make things official onscreen.

A few years ago, Gunn tweeted that he “tried” to make Velma a lesbian in the live-action movies. “In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script,” he shared. “But the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel).”

During 2020 Pride Month, Cervone also publicly commented on the matter, saying,“I’ve said this before, but Velma in ‘Mystery Incorporated’ is not bi[sexual]. She’s gay. We always planned on Velma acting a little off and out of character when she was dating Shaggy because that relationship was wrong for her and she had unspoken difficulty with the why. There are hints about the why in that episode with the mermaid, and if you follow the entire Marcie arc it seems as clear as we could make it 10 years ago. I don’t think Marcie and Velma had time to act on their feelings during the main timeline, but post reset, they are a couple. You can not like it, but this was our intention.”

Fans are ecstatic saying, “OMG LESBIAN VELMA FINALLY,” and “I immediately adore this version of Velma.”

The fans have been waiting for proper representation.

Watch “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!” available now to rent or purchase on Prime Video.

Check out what fans are saying about Velma’s lesbian introduction below: