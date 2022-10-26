Scorpio Season: Celebrate With Our Favorite Celebrity Scorpions

That mysterious, spooky Scorpion energy is in full effect. Scorpios are said to be one of the most misunderstood signs of the zodiac, but for some reason we are still so obsessed with their powerful presence. These celebrity Scorpios are our famous favorites for a reason. Check out a gallery of famous Scorpios inside.
The extreme passion and power of a Scorpio welcomes a time for deep introspective between Oct. 23rd to Nov. 21st. This incredible energy is why some people often mistake Scorpios for a fire sign, but they are indeed a water sign, strengthening their psychic abilities and emotionally intelligence.
Scorpios are said to be loyal, smart, shrewd and stoic. Similar to fellow water signs, Cancer and Pisces, Scorpios are quite clairvoyant and intuitive. The difference is that venomous sting. Their celestial spirit animal is the scorpion for obvious reasons. Though Scorpios don’t say much, they sit back to observe and strike when you least expect it.
They’re the most intense and calculated of the water signs, constantly strategizing on how to make their next orchestrated move.
The sign of Scorpio is ruled by Pluto, the planet that governs both destruction and transformation. So on a good day, Scorpios are ambitious and enticing and on a bad day, they’re fueled by a desire for control and power.
Channel the water sign this Scorpio season by tapping into your wisdom, power and mystique.
Check out some of our favorite famous Scorpios below:
1. Amandla StenbergSource:Amandla Stenberg
The actress celebrates Oct. 23rd.
2. DrakeSource:Drake
The rapper celebrates Oct. 24th.
3. CiaraSource:Ciara
The singer celebrates Oct. 25th.
4. Craig RobinsonSource:Craig Robinson
The actor and comedian celebrates Oct. 25th.
5. Julia RobertsSource:Julia Roberts
The actress celebrates Oct. 28th.
6. Frank OceanSource:blkerth
The singer celebrates Oct. 28th.
7. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Tracee Ellis Ross
The actress celebrates Oct. 29th.
8. Gabrielle Union-WadeSource:Gabrielle Union-Wade
The actress celebrates Oct. 29th.
9. Nia LongSource:Nia Long
The actress celebrates Oct. 30th.
10. Willow SmithSource:Willow Smith
The singer celebrates Oct. 31st.
11. Penn BadgleySource:Penn Badgley
The actor celebrates Nov. 1st.
12. NLE ChoppaSource:NLE Choppa
The rapper celebrates Nov. 1st.
13. NellySource:Nelly
The rapper celebrates Nov. 2nd.
14. Kendall JennerSource:Kendall Jenner
The model celebrates Nov. 3rd.
15. DiddySource:Diddy
The music mogul celebrates Nov. 4th.
16. Matthew McConaugheySource:Matthew McConaughey
The actor celebrates Nov. 4th.
17. Kris JennerSource:Kris Jenner
The entrepreneur celebrates Nov. 5th.
18. Thandiwe NewtonSource:Thandiwe Newton
The actress celebrates Nov. 6th.
19. SZASource:SZA
The singer celebrates Nov. 8th.
20. Alfre WoodardSource:Alfre Woodard
The actress celebrates Nov. 8th.
21. Tracy MorganSource:Tracy Morgan
The actor and comedian celebrates Nov. 10th.
22. EveSource:Eve
The rapper and actress celebrates Nov. 1oth.
23. Anne HathawaySource:Anne Hathaway
The actress celebrates Nov. 12th.
24. Russell WestbrookSource:lakers_nation1947
The athlete celebrates Nov. 12th.
25. Whoopi GoldbergSource:Whoopi Goldberg
The actress celebrates Nov. 13th.
26. Travis BarkerSource:Travis Barker
The musician celebrates Nov. 14th.
27. Winston DukeSource:Winston Duke
The actor celebrates Nov. 15th.
28. Lisa BonetSource:Lisa Bonet
The actress celebrates Nov. 16th.
29. Pete DavidsonSource:petedavidson.93
The actor celebrates Nov. 16th.
30. Damon Wayans, Jr.Source:Damon Wayans, Jr.
The actor celebrates Nov. 18th.
31. Mike EppsSource:Mike Epps
The actor and comedian celebrates Nov. 18th.
32. Michael StrahanSource:Michael Strahan
The former athlete and media personality celebrates Nov. 21st.
33. DavidoSource:Davido
The artist celebrates Nov. 21st.