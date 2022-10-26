Scorpio Season: Celebrate With Our Favorite Celebrity Scorpions

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

That mysterious, spooky Scorpion energy is in full effect. Scorpios are said to be one of the most misunderstood signs of the zodiac, but for some reason we are still so obsessed with their powerful presence. These celebrity Scorpios are our famous favorites for a reason. Check out a gallery of famous Scorpios inside.

The extreme passion and power of a Scorpio welcomes a time for deep introspective between Oct. 23rd to Nov. 21st. This incredible energy is why some people often mistake Scorpios for a fire sign, but they are indeed a water sign, strengthening their psychic abilities and emotionally intelligence.

Scorpios are said to be loyal, smart, shrewd and stoic. Similar to fellow water signs, Cancer and Pisces, Scorpios are quite clairvoyant and intuitive. The difference is that venomous sting. Their celestial spirit animal is the scorpion for obvious reasons. Though Scorpios don’t say much, they sit back to observe and strike when you least expect it.

They’re the most intense and calculated of the water signs, constantly strategizing on how to make their next orchestrated move.

The sign of Scorpio is ruled by Pluto, the planet that governs both destruction and transformation. So on a good day, Scorpios are ambitious and enticing and on a bad day, they’re fueled by a desire for control and power.

Channel the water sign this Scorpio season by tapping into your wisdom, power and mystique.

Check out some of our favorite famous Scorpios below: