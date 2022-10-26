Scorpio , scorpion
Scorpio Season: Celebrate With Our Favorite Celebrity Scorpions

21 Savage's Freaknik22: The Sequel

That mysterious, spooky Scorpion energy is in full effect. Scorpios are said to be one of the most misunderstood signs of the zodiac, but for some reason we are still so obsessed with their powerful presence. These celebrity Scorpios are our famous favorites for a reason. Check out a gallery of famous Scorpios inside.

The extreme passion and power of a Scorpio welcomes a time for deep introspective between Oct. 23rd to Nov. 21st. This incredible energy is why some people often mistake Scorpios for a fire sign, but they are indeed a water sign, strengthening their psychic abilities and emotionally intelligence.

Scorpios are said to be loyal, smart, shrewd and stoic. Similar to fellow water signs, Cancer and Pisces, Scorpios are quite clairvoyant and intuitive. The difference is that venomous sting. Their celestial spirit animal is the scorpion for obvious reasons. Though Scorpios don’t say much, they sit back to observe and strike when you least expect it.

They’re the most intense and calculated of the water signs, constantly strategizing on how to make their next orchestrated move.

The sign of Scorpio is ruled by Pluto, the planet that governs both destruction and transformation. So on a good day, Scorpios are ambitious and enticing and on a bad day, they’re fueled by a desire for control and power.

Channel the water sign this Scorpio season by tapping into your wisdom, power and mystique.

Check out some of our favorite famous Scorpios below:

1. Amandla Stenberg

Amandla Stenberg

The actress celebrates Oct. 23rd. 

2. Drake

Drake

The rapper celebrates Oct. 24th. 

3. Ciara

Ciara

The singer celebrates Oct. 25th. 

4. Craig Robinson

Craig Robinson

The actor and comedian celebrates Oct. 25th. 

5. Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts

The actress celebrates Oct. 28th. 

6. Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean

The singer celebrates Oct. 28th. 

7. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross

The actress celebrates Oct. 29th. 

8. Gabrielle Union-Wade

Gabrielle Union-Wade

The actress celebrates Oct. 29th. 

9. Nia Long

Nia Long

The actress celebrates Oct. 30th.

10. Willow Smith

Willow Smith

The singer celebrates Oct. 31st. 

11. Penn Badgley

Penn Badgley

The actor celebrates Nov. 1st. 

12. NLE Choppa

NLE Choppa

The rapper celebrates Nov. 1st. 

13. Nelly

Nelly

The rapper celebrates Nov. 2nd. 

14. Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner

The model celebrates Nov. 3rd. 

15. Diddy

Diddy

The music mogul celebrates Nov. 4th. 

16. Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey

The actor celebrates Nov. 4th. 

17. Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner

The entrepreneur celebrates Nov. 5th. 

18. Thandiwe Newton

Thandiwe Newton

The actress celebrates Nov. 6th. 

19. SZA

SZA

The singer celebrates Nov. 8th. 

20. Alfre Woodard

Alfre Woodard

The actress celebrates Nov. 8th.

21. Tracy Morgan

Tracy Morgan

The actor and comedian celebrates Nov. 10th.

22. Eve

Eve

The rapper and actress celebrates Nov. 1oth. 

23. Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway

The actress celebrates Nov. 12th.

24. Russell Westbrook

Source:lakers_nation1947

The athlete celebrates Nov. 12th. 

25. Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg

The actress celebrates Nov. 13th. 

26. Travis Barker

Travis Barker

The musician celebrates Nov. 14th.

27. Winston Duke

Winston Duke

The actor celebrates Nov. 15th. 

28. Lisa Bonet

Lisa Bonet

The actress celebrates Nov. 16th.

29. Pete Davidson

Source:petedavidson.93

The actor celebrates Nov. 16th. 

30. Damon Wayans, Jr.

Damon Wayans, Jr.

The actor celebrates Nov. 18th. 

31. Mike Epps

Mike Epps

The actor and comedian celebrates Nov. 18th. 

32. Michael Strahan

Michael Strahan

The former athlete and media personality celebrates Nov. 21st. 

33. Davido

Davido

The artist celebrates Nov. 21st. 

